We won’t tolerate unapproved banners, illegal advertisements – Ondo Govt

The Ondo State Government has declared that the proliferation of illegal banners, posters and unapproved advertisements across the state would no longer be tolerated.

The Senior Special Assistant to the Governor on Signage and Advertisement, Mr Yomi Oyekan, said in a statement made available to News Agency of Nigeria on Tuesday in Akure.

Oyekan said that Ondo State was not a dumping ground for unauthorised advertisements, describing the practice as “defacement of public spaces.”

He said that no advertisement was permitted anywhere in the state without approval by the Ondo State Signage and Advertisement Agency (OSSAA).

He noted that areas such as Akure Mall, Oja Oba, Arakale Market and Alagbaka, including the Bank of Industry building, had been severely affected by illegal advertising.

According to him, building owners who allow their properties to be used for such purposes are accomplices and will be sanctioned.

Oyekan said that with immediate effect, all illegal advertisements would be removed without notice, while advertisers and property owners would face fines and prosecution as provided by law.

“Government will no longer look away. Building owners who permit these infractions are partners in the offence and will be treated accordingly,” Oyékàn said.

He added that the enforcement was aimed at restoring order, protecting the beauty of the state and reclaiming public spaces, stressing that compliance was no longer optional.