We are behind you, says Zulum as he addresses frontline troops in Damboa

By Ndahi Marama, Maiduguri

Borno State Governor, Professor Babagana Zulum, on Saturday reassured troops of the 25 Task Force Brigade of the Nigerian Army that the state and its people fully support their fight against Boko Haram and ISWAP insurgents.

Speaking at a frontline military base in Damboa, the governor commended the officers and soldiers for their dedication and personal sacrifices in securing Borno State and protecting civilians. He described their efforts as a “giant effort and supreme sacrifice” in the ongoing battle against insurgency.

Zulum acknowledged the recent losses suffered by the brigade, including members of the Civilian Joint Task Force and soldiers, notably the former Commander of the 25 Task Force, Brigadier General Musa Uba.

He said, “On behalf of the government and good people of Borno State, we are here in Damboa to commiserate with you over the recent setback which claimed the lives of some of your colleagues. It is an unfortunate event, and I extend my condolences to you and the families of all officers and men of this brigade who lost their lives while discharging their duties. We pray to Almighty Allah to heal those injured in action as soon as possible.”

The governor urged the troops to continue their mission with resilience, adding, “For those of you who are still alive and healthy, we pray that God will protect you, give you vision and strength to carry out your duties effectively. You have been doing very well, and we commend your support.”

Brigadier General Igwe Patrick Omokeh, the newly appointed Brigade Commander of the 25 Task Force, received Governor Zulum during the visit.

The visit to Damboa was part of Zulum’s tour of communities in southern Borno. Earlier, he visited grieving families in Chibok, offering condolences and immediate relief to those who lost lives and property in recent attacks.

Speaking in Chibok, Zulum assured residents of government action to enhance security. “We are here to offer our condolences over what happened these past days in the Chibok area, especially to those who lost their lives. The situation is painful. Death comes at its appointed time. We assure you that, God willing, the issue of insecurity in Chibok will be resolved. We will provide a permanent solution and put an end to it. We will take action. Please be patient. Our thoughts are with you,” he said.