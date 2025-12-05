Warri South LG chair lauds Tinubu over relocation of NPA operational office to Warri  

President Bola Tinubu

By Jeremiah Urowayino

Chairman of Warri South Local Government Area, Comrade Agbateyiniro Isaac, has commended President Bola Tinubu, for reportedly directing the management of Nigerian Ports Authority, NPA, to relocate its operational office to Warri, describing the move as heroic and courageous.

The Warri South Local Government boss also thanked Governor Sheriff Oborevwori of Delta State for working tirelessly towards actualising the President’s directive.

Agbateyiniro, who was delighted with the strategic move to revitalise operations in Warri Port, said the unfolding development was a product of socio-economic and political synergy with the federal, state and local governments.

Agbateyiniro, whose position was contained in a statement in Warri, yesterday, assured of his administration’s readiness to provide the enabling environment for the management of NPA to immediately effect President Tinubu’s order.

Whilst urging importers, other port users and critical stakeholders to take advantage of the new policy of the Federal Government to decentralise operations of the NPA, Agbateyiniro, stated:”The President’s directive would open up economic activities in Warri South Local Government, other parts of Delta State and the entire South – South geopolitical zone.

“More job opportunities would be created and people of Warri South Local Government can now leverage on Oborevwori’s policy of encouraging Deltans to partake in the business of exporting local produce.This is one of the dividends of the wise decision of the governor to connect us to the ruling All Progressives Congress at the centre.

“I must also thank the governor, who’s my political father, for the completion of the multi billion naira Trans – Warri – Ode – Itsekiri Bridges and Access Road. He is really a promise keeper and a leader, who works the talk.”