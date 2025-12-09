Warri monarch urges Itsekiri in Abuja to uphold their heritage

The Olu of Warri, Ogiame Atuwatse III, has called on sons and daughters of Warri Kingdom in Abuja to uphold their heritage with dignity and forward-thinking.

Ogiame who was represented by Chief Lawrence Wilbert gave the advice during the Itsekiri Community in Abuja end-of-year celebration, noting that Itsekiri people should

remember who they are and who they represent.



“You are a forward-thinking people, carry the spirit of excellence—not born of pride, but of the distinct quality that sets the Itsekiri apart in all they do.

“As you gather to celebrate our ‘Rich Itsekiri Culture’, let this unity be the foundation for a prosperous 2026.”

The event featured traditional Itsekiri music, dance, fashion, and cuisine, reaffirming the beauty and depth of the Itsekiri heritage. Attendees expressed their joy at the remarkable turnout and emphasized the importance of building a stronger, more organized Itsekiri presence in the FCT.