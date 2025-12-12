WACT–APMT Nigeria celebrates customers at maiden excellence awards

By Godwin Oritse

West Africa Container Terminal–APM Terminals Nigeria hosted its maiden Customer Excellence Awards and Dinner Night last Thursday at Heliconia Park, Port Harcourt, bringing together industry leaders, customers and partners to celebrate collaboration and performance in the port sector.



The event honoured customers for their resilience, loyalty and contributions to smoother cargo flow and improved operational efficiency, while also reflecting on 2025 achievements and priorities for 2026.



Welcoming guests, Jeethu Jose, Managing Director of WACT–APM Terminals Nigeria, thanked customers for their loyalty and highlighted key milestones achieved through collaboration, including wider adoption of digital platforms.



He reaffirmed the company’s commitment to continued investment, noting: “We have invested USD115 million in safety, security, technology and efficiency.”



APM Terminals Nigeria CEO, Frederik Klinke, praised customers’ role in driving progress across the terminals, citing stronger safety compliance, increased use of new services and the entry of new shipping lines at WACT.



He reiterated the company’s investment drive and expressed optimism for deeper collaboration in 2026.



“At APM Terminals, our customers are at the heart of everything we do. This year, we have seen improvements in safety compliance, greater utilisation of new products and services and the introduction of new shipping lines at WACT. Every input from your teams impacts on us, they are the true winners.” Klinke said.