Volunteerism ‘ll drive Tinubu’s economic growth agenda – Aiyedatiwa

By Dayo Johnson, Akure

Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa of Ondo state has described “volunteerism” as a critical pillar for driving President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s economic growth agenda and achieving sustainable national development.

Aiyedatiwa said this at the 2025 International Volunteer Day celebration held l in Akure, with the theme: “Every Contribution Matters,” during the weekend.

Speaking through his Senior Special Assistant on Volunteer Service and State Coordinator of the Nigerian National Volunteer Service, Comrade Adeolu Charles Iwakun, the governor, said Nigeria’s development challenges require more active citizen participation in community service, civic responsibility, and skill-based voluntary efforts.

The governor noted that countries with strong development models typically rely on structured volunteerism to strengthen social systems, bridge manpower gaps, and support critical sectors such as environmental management and emergency response.

According to him “

Volunteerism is a passion that has shaped my journey, and being entrusted with this mandate is an honour I hold dearly; and volunteerism, in all its forms, community participation, humanitarian support, donations, corporate social responsibility, problem-solving initiatives, or simply offering one’s skills remains a powerful pillar for sustainable and accelerated development.

“Every act of service counts, and I encourage us all to continue showing up for our communities in whichever way we can as today marks the formal launch of the Ondo State Volunteer Service, a platform designed to coordinate, nurture, and celebrate the spirit of volunteerism across our state,” Aiyedatiwa said.

Aiyedatiwa commended youths, community groups and civil society organisations for their continued contributions to nation-building, adding that his administration had been collaborating with community health volunteers, climate action groups, agricultural extension volunteers and disaster-response teams.

He however, urged governments at all levels, as well as the private sector, to support volunteer-driven initiatives through partnerships, grants and capacity-building programmes that would make voluntary service more impactful and better integrated into national development plans.

Also, speaking at the event, the Special Adviser to the Governor on Environment, Dr. Tunji Rhema highlighted the success of recent community-led sanitation exercises across Akure, Ondo, and Owo.

Rhema said volunteers, local businesses, and civil society groups partnered with government agencies to clear drains, plant trees, and enlighten residents on proper waste disposal.

He called on citizens, corporate organisations, and traditional institutions to intensify collaboration on sanitation campaigns, recycling, tree planting, and other environmental initiatives that promote healthier communities.

“These seemingly small efforts prevented flooding, improved air quality, reduced disease outbreaks, and restored dignity to public spaces. Volunteerism is not just an activity; it is a vital engine for community transformation,” he said.

In his keynote address, Director-General of the National Orientation Agency (NOA), Dr. Lanre Issa-Onilu, represented by the agency’s South-West Zonal Director, Mrs. Olufunke Salako, said volunteerism must move beyond sentiment to become a structured element of national policy.

Issa-Onilu said that the urgency of citizen-driven problem-solving in a time of economic pressure and social strain, highlighting the civic actions carried out earlier in the year by youth groups and local organisations, which included clearing blocked drains, cleaning streets and educating residents on hygiene.

According to him “The nation is not defined solely by its government but by the active participation of its people. Volunteerism is one of the purest forms of civic engagement. It reflects the readiness to contribute, to sacrifice, to belong, and to live without title.

“We know that when citizens become active participants in their communities, trust is restored, development is accelerated, and peace is easily sustained but citizens’ engagement does not happen in a vacuum. It must be nurtured,” he said.

He, however, commended the youth groups and local organisations for earlier civic actions in drainage clearing, street cleaning, and hygiene education.

The highlights of the event was the donation of a volunteer hub to the Ondo State Government by Elder Isaac Tapire, Chairman of Tisco Industries Limited.

The facility will serve as a central hub for volunteer coordination, training, civic education, and community engagement programmes.