Visa Fraud: US embassy warns Nigerians of permanent bans

By Favour Ulebor, Abuja

The United States Embassy in Abuja has warned Nigerians that involvement in visa fraud could attract severe consequences, including a permanent ban from entering the United States.

In a post shared on its official X handle on Monday, the embassy cautioned visa applicants against falsifying information or submitting fake documents during the application process.

“Visa fraud has serious consequences. Lying or providing fake documents can lead to permanent visa bans under U.S. immigration law,” the embassy stated.

The warning came as the United States Ambassador to Nigeria, Mr. Richard Mills, met with Nigeria’s Minister of Foreign Affairs, Mr. Yusuf Tuggar, to discuss bilateral relations and areas of cooperation between both countries.

According to the embassy, “The United States looks forward to continuing to work together with Nigeria on issues of mutual concern.”