Violence and the ’emilokan’ presidency, by Obi Nwakanma

Obi Nwakanma

It is no longer news that the current APC administration – the ‘Emilokan’ presidency of Mr. Bola Ahmed Tinubu – has no answers to the problems facing Nigeria. Bola Tinubu is in fact, out of his depths. He has not the actual training, the intellectual capacity, the visionary or rhetorical ability to move Nigeria forward. He is negotiating with terrorists.

He is not only clueless – yes that word again that has come to haunt the APC and its supporters who first used it against Dr. Goodluck Jonathan – Tinubu is confused. He has no ideas, beyond his “Agbado solutions.” He is surrounded by the most incompetent people ever to be assembled on Nigeria’s Federal Executive Council. A cabinet of lightweights, who like the man Tinubu himself, are also mostly out of their depths.

The administration under his watch has not only deepened corruption, it has also turned Aso Rock into the parking lot of a narrow, ethnic and provincial mutual admiration society. It has cheapened the stature of government, and reduced Nigeria’s capacity and weight in world affairs beyond measure. Where his predecessor stopped, he continued – and took it a step further. I could never have imagined that anybody would be worse than Buhari. But Tinubu has done it spectacularly! He perfected Buhari’s program of nepotism and ethnocentrism. And that is one of the key problems of the current Nigerian administration: there are not enough weighty, competent, independent-minded, and technically-grounded soundboards around to steer the direction of government.

Nigeria now feels like a pyramid scam, shaky – with an Alao as president, and his many ‘Shakey-Shakey’ assistants (read Ralph Opara’s ‘Save Journey’) who never understood that Nigeria is bigger than that massive slum called Lagos. Both his domestic and foreign policy are weak, directionless, and incomprehensible. Tinubu wanted to be president by every means. Buhari’s inept administration, and a compromised Electoral Commission, as well as an ‘Emilokan court’ facilitated his wish. In the last election, they brazenly subverted the will of Nigerians, and made Tinubu president.

They stole the mandate of millions of Nigerians, and made an ethnic bigot president of a very complex nation. The rest is now history. But there is much more in the making. Bola Ahmed Tinubu reflects the tragedy called Nigeria. Nigeria began as a Republic with one of the giants of the 20th century, Nnamdi Azikiwe, as its president. But over the years, this nation has continued to roll down the hills, after those early years of promise, until it got to this point, where a Bola Ahmed Tinubu is president of Nigeria. I still cannot imagine it. It is the greatest symbol of a nation that has failed, a country that eats itself from the tail

Let’s be clear, Tinubu did not cause the trouble with Nigeria. He inherited it. But he orchestrated a significant part of it. Let us begin from his activities in the opposition against Dr. Goodluck Jonathan. As Nigerians now love to say, “the internet no dey lie!” Well, largely speaking – because we now are in the age of Artificial Intelligence. Stuff happens that are now mind-blowing. But the archives are still intact, with the words and activities of Bola Tinubu and his cohorts – the APC coalition of men who rendered Nigeria ungovernable in their opposition to Jonathan.

The late Buhari even promised on the strength of their deadly plan to unleash the blood of baboons and monkeys to push their agenda. The thunder went out before it could strike, because Goodluck Jonathan stole it.

Reading the tides, Jonathan arrested this very dangerous buildup by sacrificing his presidency. As he said in that moment, “no

Nigerian blood was worth his political ambition.” There were those who called him weak. But it was the act of a deeply humane intellectual, who had seen, and clearly received intelligence briefings of a huge conspiracy against the federation of Nigeria, supported by a NATO partnership, which saw John Kerry, then-American Secretary of State, flying in against all known diplomatic protocols to have meetings in Sokoto. In the same period, some APC leaders had chaperoned Buhari to London to go kiss the rings of British ex-these and that, Gordon Brown and Tony Blair.

The active subversion of Nigeria began in those very moments. These facts are well known to Nigerians. Nothing I have written here is outside the public domain. Key figures of that conspiracy have spoken loudly about it in moments of either elation, a twinge of conscience, or just gotcha! In 2021, the government of the United Arab Emirates arrested and reported six Nigerians to the Buhari administration as facilitating funds for Boko Haram through the international financial system. In September 2022, the US government named the individuals as “leaders of terrorists groups,” who were “providing support to terrorists or acts of terrorism.”

The Buhari government shielded them. To this day, even under the current APC administration, nothing has happened to these folks. Buhari’s program of recruitment into the Nigerian Armed Forces, of “repentant terrorists” was an act of brazen subversion of the Armed Forces of Nigeria. He made possible the official infiltration of terrorists who have formed very complex cells and networks in the Nigerian National Defence and Security system. Few weeks ago, a top Nigerian General, Musa Uba, was ambushed, captured alive, and executed by Boko Haram, in a most brazen act of “fuck-you” to the Federal Government and to the Armed Forces of Nigeria. Terrorists cells and networks have orchestrated, since the US threat to invade Nigeria militarily over what it calls

“Christian genocide” in Nigeria, a series of abductions, kidnappings, and killings. These are now in fact too numerous to name. What is so very clear is, one, that Bola Ahmed Tinubu is overwhelmed and cannot, and is not strategically equipped to prevent what is clearly brewing in Nigeria: a brutal civil war, which will not take an ethnic, but a religious dimension. Yes, a very dangerous religious war is brewing in Nigeria. Let the truth be known.

It is thus incumbent on Nigerians to compel the National Assembly to act on the following lines:

First, impeach the President of Nigeria because he has failed to meet his constitutional obligation of protecting Nigerians, and he does not exhibit the intellectual and emotional capacity to do so. He is overwhelmed by what he helped to create. If it is true he negotiated recently with terrorists, and paid them off, that constitutes a crime against his office as president.

Two, the National Assembly must declare a National Security Emergency and constitute a diarchy that includes the Armed Forces of Nigeria which must immediately assume the power to govern Nigeria with the National Assembly. They should sack the ministers who must hand over temporary duties to the Federal Permanent Secretaries. They must reorganize the Civil Service quickly, clean out the infiltrators in the Armed Forces, recondition the National Security Agencies, erase anyone associated with this insurgency and restore the order and trajectory of Nigeria. The Nigerian Armed Forces must also quickly reconstitute ECOMOG, and go into active partnership with other West African nations, to smoke out this insurgency which is threatening to upend Nigeria, and West Africa.