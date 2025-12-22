Video: Patson Daka lands on his neck while attempting acrobatic celebration at Afcon

Leicester star Patson Daka was lucky to avoid a serious injury after landing on his neck while celebrating a goal at the Africa Cup of Nations.

The 27-year-old striker scored a stoppage-time equaliser in Zambia’s group stage stalemate with Mali.

Daka grabbed a share of the spoils with a stunning diving header after Lassine Sinayoko thought he had found the winner.

WTF.. Patson Daka landed on his neck trying to do a backflip celebration after scoring a last minute goal for Zambia against Mali 😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/vmuSkaSmbX — TheEuropeanLad (@ThaEuropeanLad) December 22, 2025

El Bilal Toure also missed a chance to break the deadlock when he failed to convert a first-half penalty for Mali.

However, Patson Daka’s reaction to scoring went horribly wrong as his arm gave way while attempting a cartwheel, causing him to fall awkwardly onto his neck at the Stade Mohammed V in Casablanca.

Thankfully for Foxes boss Marti Cifuentes and Zambia, he appeared to avoid sustaining serious damage.

Vanguard News