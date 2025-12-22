Video: Patson Daka lands on his neck while attempting acrobatic celebration at Afcon

Leicester star Patson Daka was lucky to avoid a serious injury after landing on his neck while celebrating a goal at the Africa Cup of Nations.
The 27-year-old striker scored a stoppage-time equaliser in Zambia’s group stage stalemate with Mali.
Daka grabbed a share of the spoils with a stunning diving header after Lassine Sinayoko thought he had found the winner.
El Bilal Toure also missed a chance to break the deadlock when he failed to convert a first-half penalty for Mali.
However, Patson Daka’s reaction to scoring went horribly wrong as his arm gave way while attempting a cartwheel, causing him to fall awkwardly onto his neck at the Stade Mohammed V in Casablanca.
Thankfully for Foxes boss Marti Cifuentes and Zambia, he appeared to avoid sustaining serious damage.
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