The 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) got off to a spectacular start as Afrobeats superstar Davido and global rap sensation French Montana delivered a show-stopping performance at the tournament’s Opening Ceremony.

Video: Davido, French Montana perform at AFCON opening ceremony pic.twitter.com/JC75filZbk December 21, 2025

Fans at the Prince Moulay Abdellah Stadium in Rabat were treated to a live rendition of the new AFCON official soundtrack, with both artists bringing high energy and electrifying the crowd.

The performance highlighted the tournament’s celebration of African culture, music, and football.

Supporters in the stadium and viewers around the world shared their excitement on social media, praising the duo for setting the perfect tone for what promises to be a thrilling competition.