Vanguard Newspaper addict buried with current edition in Onitsha

By Chimaobi Nwaiwu

An 83-year-old self-confessed devotee of Vanguard Newspapers, Mr. Peter Chuka Nwalie Ojekwe, popularly known as Jimmy London, was laid to rest in Onitsha with a current edition of Vanguard and a copy of the Holy Bible placed inside his coffin.

Mr. Ojekwe, who died recently in Onitsha, was buried the same day after a funeral service at St. Stephen’s Anglican Church, Onitsha. In a rare tribute to his lifelong passion for news and reading, the family enclosed the Thursday, December 11, 2025 edition of Vanguard Newspaper alongside the Bible before his remains were interred.

A retired diplomat, Mr. Ojekwe served Nigeria until his retirement in 2000, having worked in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. He is survived by his widow, Mrs. Obiageli Ojekwe, and his children: Barr. Ngozi Ojekwe-Youdiowei, Barr. Denise O. J. Peter, Obinna Ojekwe, and Barr. Nworah Ojekwe.

Speaking with Sunday Vanguard shortly after the burial, one of his sons, Barr. Nworah Ojekwe, described his late father as a man whose bond with Vanguard Newspapers spanned several decades.

“My father had an unbreakable relationship with Vanguard Newspapers. He believed it was the most authentic source of news and analysis on Nigeria’s social, political and economic issues,” he said. “For decades, he had a regular vendor who supplied him the newspaper daily, right up until his last day.”

The family further captured this passion in a note inside the burial programme, which read: “For those who knew our father well, you would know that if you planned to visit him, you were certain to find a current copy of Vanguard in his sitting room.”

According to Barr. Nworah, his father’s daily routine revolved around reading the newspaper. “After reading Vanguard, he would pass it on to anyone else interested in reading it,” he said.

Beyond newspapers, the late Mr. Ojekwe was also an avid reader of classical and historical works, including Shakespeare’s plays, Things Fall Apart by Chinua Achebe, My Odyssey by Dr. Nnamdi Azikiwe, and the Holy Bible.

One of the deceased’s close friends, who spoke on condition of anonymity, suggested that the management of Vanguard Newspapers Limited consider immortalising Mr. Ojekwe, noting that “he not only invested a fortune in reading the paper, but was buried with its last edition on his final earthly journey.”

His longtime friend, Chief Akunne Chuka Odiakosa, former President-General of the Onitsha Improvement Union (OIU), said many enjoyed Mr. Ojekwe’s company because of his deep knowledge of local and international affairs.

“Late Ojekwe was a socialite and a true son of Onitsha who loved its customs and traditions,” Odiakosa said. “His grasp of current affairs, drawn largely from Vanguard, made conversations with him enlightening.”

Several dignitaries attended the burial in solidarity with the family, including former Delta State Commissioner of Police, CP Ikechukwu Aduba; former Nigerian Army spokesman, Gen. Eche Chukwuma (rtd); renowned Onitsha socialite, Akunwafor Peter Omekam; Hon. Justice Ozoh, and others.

Mr. Ojekwe’s twin brother, Sir Paul Ojekwe, received sympathisers with remarkable composure as friends and well-wishers paid their respects.

Renowned Igbo philanthropist and businessman, Chief (Engr.) Arthur Eze, was expected at the burial but had not arrived as of the time Sunday Vanguard left. Sources said Chief Eze spent part of his early life with the Ojekwe family in Onitsha and had maintained a close bond with them over the years.

Earlier in his sermon during the burial service, the presiding priest, Ven. Ifeanyi Azubike, commended the late Mr. Ojekwe for living a peaceful and purposeful life.

He urged Christians to emulate virtues that lead to eternal life, reminding the congregation that “all worldly things will one day pass away.”