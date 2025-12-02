Uzo Uwani Council Chairman Ezugwu hails Gov. Mbah’s deployment of technology to combat crime

Ezugwu

By Emma Nnadozie

The Executive Chairman of Uzo-uwani Local Government Area of Enugu State, Barr. Chijioke Ezugwu, has commended Governor Peter Mbah’s purchase and deployment of security surveillance drones, patrol vehicles, among other top security apparatuses, acquired by the governor for an intensified battle against crime in the state, while describing the development as “a master stroke.”

Ezugwu also eulogised the governor’s establishment of security command and control centre, AI-enabled surveillance cameras and improved DRS Patrol Vehicles, while stating that the governor’s huge investment in security has truly reduced crimes in the state by 80%.

The Council Chairman, in a statement by his SPA on Media, Kingsley Onyeji, also noted that the governor’s deployment of surveillance drones and other technologies will impact greatly on the farmers across the rural council.

His words: “I want to sincerely commend you for the bold steps you have taken once again in strengthening the security architecture of Enugu State.

“Your Excellency, the newly acquired security drones for surveillance, the patrol vehicles, bulletproof vests, and helmets, clearly demonstrate your unwavering commitment in eradicating crimes and criminality across the state.

“These drones are truly the game-changers. And there is no doubt that an Uzo-Uwani farmer will be more confident, knowing that the government of Enugu State watches his or her back while in the farmland.

“Your continuous investment in modern security systems, especially the Command and Control Centre, AI-enabled surveillance cameras, and improved distress response vehicles, have proven that you are not just talking about security, you are actively delivering it. The over 80 percent reduction in violent crimes is a clear testimony of your efforts.

“On behalf of the government and people of Uzo-Uwani LGA, I want to thank you sincerely. We appreciate your dedication to keeping Ndi Enugu safe, and we want to assure you that Uzo-Uwani stands solidly with you and fully supports your progressive agenda.”