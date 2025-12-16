USA Exhibition: Christmas comes early @ Alexis Galleries

Uncle Sam

By Osa Mbonu-Amadi, Arts Editor

Today, December 16, 2025, is the opening of the much-awaited Uncle Sam Art Exhibition. The exhibition runs till December 20, 2025.

•Adam and Eve by C.C.W (1961) from Uncle Sam’s collections

On display includes an archival material, the First Published Copy of Vanguard Newspaper, Uncle Sam Amuka’s collections, paintings by Professor Dele Jegede (United States), Fidelis Atumah, aka Atumakanism Afrikanism (United States), Greg Onyeka (Nigeria), Dr. Bolaji Ogunwo (Nigeria), and Albert Ohams (Nigeria).

Read Also: Sam Amuka, a rare breed — Prof jegede

Also showing are two works of the Master, the Ghanaian Professor Ablade Glover.

The Uncle Sam Art Exhibition, Curated by Dr. Osa Mbonu-Amadi, Arts Editor of Vanguard Newspaper, is powered by Tourists Club International in association with Vanguard Newspapers and Alexis Galleries.

According to the Curator, “This is one show you can’t afford to miss this Derty December. The 2025 Christmas begins here with the USA Art Exhibition at Alexis Galleries.”

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