US to suspend visa issuance to Nigerians from January 1, 2026

The United States will partially suspend the issuance of visas to Nigeriana from January 1, 2026.

According to a statement by the U.S. Department of State on Monday, the suspension applies to nonimmigrant B-1/B-2 visitor visas, F, M and J student and exchange visitor visas, as well as all categories of immigrant visas, with limited exceptions.

Nigeria is among 19 countries affected by the measure, alongside Angola, Antigua and Barbuda, Benin, Burundi, Côte d’Ivoire, Cuba, Dominica, Gabon, The Gambia, Malawi, Mauritania, Senegal, Tanzania, Togo, Tonga, Venezuela, Zambia and Zimbabwe.

The proclamation, titled “Restricting and Limiting the Entry of Foreign Nationals to Protect the Security of the United States,” outlines specific exemptions, including immigrant visas for ethnic and religious minorities facing persecution in Iran, dual nationals applying with passports of unaffected countries, Special Immigrant Visas for U.S. government employees, participants in certain major international sporting events, and lawful permanent residents.

U.S. authorities clarified that the suspension applies only to foreign nationals who are outside the United States on the effective date and do not hold a valid visa as of January 1, 2026. Holders of valid visas issued before that date will not be affected, and no previously issued visas will be revoked under the proclamation.

The Department of State also noted that affected applicants may continue to submit visa applications and attend scheduled interviews, but they may be deemed ineligible for visa issuance or admission into the United States under the new policy.