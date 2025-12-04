US reviews ties with Tanzania after election unrest

Trump

The United States announced Thursday a review of relations with Tanzania over repression of freedom of speech and religion after disputed elections marred by deadly violence.

Rights groups say more than 1,000 people were shot dead during three days of protests over elections on October 29 that the opposition and foreign observers describe as fraudulent.

The US State Department said that recent actions by Tanzania “raise grave concerns about the direction of our bilateral relationship and the reliability of the Tanzanian Government as a partner.”

“As a result, the United States is comprehensively reviewing our relationship,” it added, calling violence against civilians in the days leading up to and following the elections “disturbing.”

The State Department statement also denounced “Tanzania’s ongoing repression of religious freedom and free speech, the presence of persistent obstacles to U.S. investment.”

Tanzanian authorities have so far refused to release a death toll from the unrest, and has asked foreign ambassadors in the East African country to refrain from commenting on it.

The government canceled celebrations for its December 9 national day when new protests were planned.

The US announcement came a day after Secretary of State Marco Rubio said Washington would restrict visas from the West African nation of Nigeria over persecution of Christians.

President Donald Trump last month threatened military action to counter killings there.

AFP