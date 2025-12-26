US confirms airstrikes on IS-linked groups had Nigerian approval

WASHINGTON, DC – DECEMBER 02: U.S. Secretary of War Pete Hegseth (R) looks on as U.S. President Donald Trump speaks during a meeting of his Cabinet in the Cabinet Room of the White House on December 02, 2025 in Washington, DC. A bipartisan Congressional investigation has begun regarding Secretary of War Pete Hegseth’s role in ordering U.S. military strikes on small boats in the waters off Venezuela that have killed scores of people, which Hegseth said are intended “to stop lethal drugs, destroy narco-boats and kill the narco-terrorists who are poisoning the American people. Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images/AFP (Photo by CHIP SOMODEVILLA / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP)

The United States on Friday confirmed that its strikes against jihadist groups in northern Nigeria were launched with the West African country’s approval.

“The Department of War worked with the government of Nigeria to carry out these strikes. These strikes were approved by the government of Nigeria,” a Pentagon official said on condition of anonymity, without saying if Nigeria’s military had been involved.

AFP