US airstrikes: Terrorists, sponsors nationwide should be targeted – Middle Belt Forum

Pogu Bitrus

By Peter Duru, Makurdi

The Middle Belt Forum (MBF) has thrown its weight behind the Christmas Day airstrikes carried out by the United States military in Nigeria’s North-West, describing the action as timely and necessary in the fight against terrorism.

The forum urged that the military offensive be extended to other parts of the country where terrorist groups continue to attack and kill innocent Nigerians.

Reacting to the development, the National President of the MBF, Dr. Bitrus Pogu, said the airstrikes represented a breakthrough after years of insecurity, stressing that Nigerians had waited too long for decisive action against armed groups ravaging communities across the country.

“The airstrike is a very welcome development, and we thank God that the President gave assent to it. What our government could not do in the past 15 years is now being done for us,” he said.

He commended United States President Donald Trump for what he described as coming to the aid of Nigerians at a critical moment, while also praising the Nigerian government for supporting the operation.

According to him, the collaboration showed that the war against terrorism could be won if there was political will.

Dr. Pogu also called for a broader and more aggressive approach, insisting that airstrikes should not be limited to the North-West alone. “As far as we are concerned, it is a welcome development. This is the beginning and the start of the main thing. Let them smoke all of them out and let us have peace in Nigeria.”

The MBF President further argued that individuals and groups openly defending or downplaying the activities of terrorists should not be tolerated. He took a swipe at Islamic cleric Ahmad Gumi, saying, “Someone like Gumi who is saying all sorts of things should be considered as part of the rascals out there, because for him to say it could lead to the division of Nigeria is just treason, and it should not be entertained.”

Emphasising Nigeria’s diversity, Dr. Pogu warned against any justification for violence in the name of religion or ethnicity, stressing that “this country is multi-religious and multi-ethnic, and we cannot tolerate people coming into the country in the name of whatever it is to be killing others.”

He therefore urged authorities to expand the scope of the military action. “We urge that the strike be carried out in all parts of Nigeria and in locations where the terrorists reside, which they already know,” he said.

Dr. Pogu, however, cautioned that terrorist groups might change tactics in response to the airstrikes, pointing out that “with this development, they are likely going to be changing tactics. They may disperse and stay in smaller cells so that they will not be traced and taken out.”

To counter this, he advocated a combination of strategies: “I therefore suggest that this strategy be followed by other strategies to take them out,” he said.

He urged that sponsors of terrorism in the country must not be spared. “Most importantly, the sponsors who are known should also be taken out.”

Dr. Pogu expressed hope that the action marked a turning point for the country “because we need peace in Nigeria, and we hope that this is the beginning of the end of the terrorists.”