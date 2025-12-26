US airstrike in Sokoto is indictment of Nigeria’s govt – CUPP

By John Alechenu, Abuja

The Coalition of United Political Parties (CUPP) has said the airstrike by the United States military on terrorist targets in Sokoto, North-Western Nigeria, is an indictment of the Federal Government.

CUPP said while the precision strike was welcomed, it exposes the fact that the President Bola Tinubu-led administration has once again proven that it is incapable of dealing with Nigeria’s internal security challenges.

National Secretary of the CUPP, Peter Ameh, said this in a telephone interview with Vanguard in Abuja on Friday.

According to him, President Trump and, by extension, the United States, had pre-warned the Nigerian government to handle the situation; failure of which would attract the consequences we are witnessing today.

Ameh said, “What is happening is evidence that the current administration has failed in its primary function of protecting the lives and property of Nigerians irrespective of religion, ethnic or political affiliation.

“At this point, it is not whether more Christians or Muslims are the victims of the atrocities of these murderous gangs, the issue is Nigerians are being kidnapped, tortured, maimed and killed daily, with government appearing to be helpless.

“All we can say is our dear Northern families have suffered so much in the hands of these ungodly, terrible terrorists. Rain more bombs on the terrorists.”