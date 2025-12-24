Updated: Police confirm explosion in Maiduguri mosque

By Ndahi Marama, Maiduguri

The Borno State Police Command has confirmed the incident of a bomb blast at Al-Adun Jumaat Mosque, Gamboru Main Market in Maiduguri, Borno State, when Muslim faithfuls performed their first Rakaat prayers during Magrib.

Unconfirmed reports from sources revealed that scores of worshippers were killed and injured in the blast on Wednesday evening.

Although the Police Command in a terse statement by its spokesman, ASP Kenneth Daso, did not give the number of casualties, but said that the “area was immediately cordoned off as its personnel from the Explosive Ordinances Department (EOD) were busy on ground to ensure public safety, as investigations are ongoing to determine the roots cause of the unfortunate blast”.

Sources said the mosque usually hosts many people who patronise Gamboru market on daily basis.