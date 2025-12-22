Unprecedented takeover: Dynamics, implications of APC’s dominance of NASS

By Clifford Ndujihe & Henry Umoru

ABUJA – When the 10th National Assembly was inaugurated on June 12, 2023, the numerical gap between the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC, and opposition parties in the Senate was marginal.

At the time, the APC did not command the strength required to exercise a decisive two-thirds majority on sensitive national issues.

As of June 2023, the Senate was composed of APC 59 senators, while opposition parties collectively held 50 seats. This balance meant that on crucial matters-constitutional amendments, veto overrides, or impeachment-the ruling party had to negotiate across party lines.

Two and a half years later, the landscape has undergone dramatic changes.

As of December 20, 2025, the APC has expanded its numbers to 78 senators, leaving the opposition significantly diminished: PDP 24, APGA 2, LP 1, NNPP 1, SDP 1, and ADC 1, totalling 108 with one seat vacant due to death.

How the numbers shifted

At inception, the 10th Senate comprised members from APC, PDP, LP, APGA, NNPP, YPP and SDP.

June 2023 Breakdown

APC – 59

PDP – 36

LP – 8

NNPP – 2

SDP – 2

YPP – 1

Court judgments triggered the early shifts.

In October 2023, the Court of Appeal nullified the election of Senator Abubakar Ohere (APC, Kogi Central). Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan (PDP) was sworn in on November 2, 2023.

Similarly, Senator Darlington Nwokocha (LP, Abia Central) was sacked, and Austin Akobundu (PDP) was sworn in on November 15, 2023.

These rulings raised PDP’s tally to 38, while APC and LP recorded marginal losses.

Defections and collapse of opposition ranks

In October 2023, APC gained ground when the late Senator Ifeanyi Ubah (Anambra South) defected from YPP to APC, effectively wiping out YPP representation in the Senate.

The more decisive realignments came in 2025.

On October 16, 2025, Senators Benson Konbowei (Bayelsa Central) and Benson Agadaga(Bayelsa East) defected from PDP to APC, pushing APC’s strength to 76.

On November 11, 2025, Senator Jarigbe Jarigbe (Cross River North) also moved from PDP to APC, raising APC’s count to 77.

Death, vacancies, fresh realignments

The Senate suffered a loss on Tuesday November 18, 2025 with the death of Senator Okey Ezea (LP, Enugu North) in Lagos. Born on August 11, 1963, Ezea was elected on the Labour Party platform in 2023.

His death reduced LP’s presence and brought the Senate’s total membership to 108.

In early December 2025, Senator Sunday Katung (Kaduna North) defected from PDP to APC.

Also, Senator Ireti Kingibe left the LP for the African Democratic Congress, ADC last week.

Latest configuration now stands:

APC – 78

PDP – 24

APGA – 2

LP – 1

NNPP – 1

SDP – 1

ADC – 1

What a Two-Thirds Majority means in law

Under Chapter X (71) of the Senate Standing Orders 2022 (as amended), voting may be conducted by: Voice vote; Register signing; and Electronic voting

With 109 statutory seats, a two-thirds majority translates to 73 senators. Even with the current 108-member Senate, the APC comfortably surpasses this threshold with its 78 legislators.

Dominance in House of Representatives

A similar trend also played out in the House of Representatives where from a simple majority in 2023 the APC has a Two-Thirds majority.

How parties stand in the House of Reps

APC – 240

PDP – 74

LP – 25

NNPP – 15

SDP – 3

YPP – 1

A two-thirds majority is constitutionally required for amending the Constitution; Overriding a presidential veto; Impeachment of the President or Vice President; approving a state of emergency; and Creation of new states

Notably, President Bola Tinubu’s 2025 emergency rule declaration in Rivers State sparked controversy over the use of a voice vote rather than a recorded two-thirds majority.

Simple Majority vs Super Majority

While a two-thirds majority governs critical national decisions, the Senate operates largely on simple majority for routine matters.

These include: Passage of ordinary bills; Election of presiding officers; Committee reports adoption; Confirmation of appointments; and Procedural motions

Bills typically require a simple majority at second and third readings, but once vetoed by the President, a two-thirds vote becomes mandatory for override.

Committee of the Whole

A critical but often overlooked stage is the Committee of the Whole, where the entire Senate:

•Examines bills clause by clause

•Introduces amendments under flexible rules

•Considers conference committee reports

At this stage, the Senate President steps down from the main chair, symbolising a less formal, more deliberative process. Decisions taken here are later reported and adopted in plenary.

Majority Power: To Make or to Mar?

With the APC now firmly in control of more than two-thirds of the Senate, questions arise: Is Nigeria drifting towards a one-party dominance? Can the minority still provide effective oversight? Will numbers trump debate on sensitive national issues?

The two-thirds majority gives the APC enormous legislative leverage. Whether this power will be used to strengthen governance or weaken democratic pluralism now rests on the leadership of the Senator Godwill Akpabio-led Senate.

For many Nigerians, the hope remains that numerical strength will be deployed to make the polity, not to mar it.