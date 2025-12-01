UNILAG Law Class of ’85 donates N10m to indigent students

…Commissions renovated restrooms

By Lamidi Bamidele

LAGOS — THE University of Lagos, UNILAG, Law Class of 1985 has donated N10 million to support indigent students of the Faculty of Law.

The donation was announced during a courtesy visit by members of the class to the faculty, an event that also featured the formal handover of renovated restrooms funded by the alumni group.

Speaking at the event, former Director of Legal Services at the Nigerian Communications Commission, NCC, Mrs Yetunde Akinloye, described the moment as both symbolic and emotional for the set.

Akinloye said: “40 years ago, we stepped out of these gates unsure of what the future held. We were trained by some of the finest minds in academia—Professor Omotola of blessed memory, Agbede, Abiola Ojo, Adeyemi, Akanki, Adesanya, Anifalaje, and former Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, who handled our tutorials. This 40th anniversary felt like a landmark, and we decided it was time to give back to the place where it all began.”

Also speaking, the Dean of the Faculty of Law, Professor Abiola Sanni, said: “What you are doing now is a seed that will ginger other sets to also do something. I am happy the students are seeing your good deeds, and in the near future, I believe they too will return to contribute.”

President of the UNILAG Alumni Association, Ife Oyedele, who commended the Class of ’85 for coming together to execute such a meaningful project, emphasised the need for stronger class, departmental, and faculty alumni structures within the university.

On his part, the Vice Chancellor, Professor Folasade Ogunsola, who was represented by Professor Taiwo Osipitan, SAN, expressed delight at reuniting with his former students after four decades.

Prominent members of the ’85 Class present included Yetunde Akinloye; her husband, Mr Olusegun Akinloye; Justice Olabisi Akinlade; Justice Yetunde Adesanya; Adetunji Orisalade (represented by his son, Damilola); Taiwo Kupolati, SAN; Akin Falade; Prof. Kunle Aina; and Adedeji Adeshina.