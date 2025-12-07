UNICEF, Zamfara government target 1.2m children for vaccination

By Idris Salisu, Gusau

The Zamfara State Government, in partnership with the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF), has set a target to vaccinate 1.2 million children through a statewide integrated vaccination campaign.

The announcement was made on Saturday during a media briefing at the Emergency Operation Centre in Gusau by the Executive Secretary of the State Primary Healthcare Board, Dr. Hussaini Yakubu Anka.

Dr. Anka said the state government, in collaboration with donor agencies, has finalised arrangements for the immediate rollout of the exercise across all 14 local government areas.

He added that the campaign aims to protect children against a range of vaccine-preventable diseases, including polio and rubella, while also addressing nutritional challenges among children in the state.