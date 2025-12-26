U.S attack on ISIS terrorists in Nigeria timely, necessary – Afenifere

US President Donald Trump

…Supports joint air strikes by Nigeria, United States military forces

…Warns against misplaced criticism

By Dayo Johnson Akure

The Pan-Yoruba socio-political group, Afenifere, has described the recent joint air strikes by Nigerian and United States military forces against ISIS terrorist elements in North-West Nigeria as both timely and necessary.

The operation, executed with the approval of the appropriate Federal Government authorities, has received the group’s unequivocal support.

National Organising Secretary of Afenifere, Abagun Kole Omololu, said in an interview with Vanguard that the decisive action comes after years of persistent insecurity that has left communities vulnerable and undermined national stability.

” The recent confirmation by the Defence Headquarters that the joint air strikes conducted by Nigerian and United States military forces against ISIS terrorist elements in North-West Nigeria were executed with the approval of the appropriate Federal Government authorities is both timely and necessary

“Afenifere unequivocally supports this decisive action, which comes after years of relentless insecurity that has held communities hostage and undermined the very fabric of the nation,” Omololu stated. “At this critical juncture, the involvement of the United States in ongoing counter-terrorism operations deserves recognition, not condemnation.”

He highlighted the decades-long vacuum created by ineffective governance, which, he said, necessitated the intervention of capable international partners to confront terrorist strongholds.

“For far too long, innocent Nigerians have been subjected to relentless attacks, abductions, and wanton destruction of property, while insufficient measures were taken to decisively confront these terrorist enclaves,” he said.

Omololu emphasised that true sovereignty is measured by the ability to protect citizens, enforce the rule of law, and secure national borders. “The lives of Nigerians and the preservation of national peace must always take precedence over political sentiment or populist critique,” he added.

He further noted that the swift and coordinated military response reflects the Federal Government’s commitment to restoring safety and stability to affected regions.

“We call upon all citizens, political leaders, and civil society actors to resist any temptation to undermine these efforts with misplaced criticism. Now is the time for solidarity, support, and constructive collaboration to eradicate terrorism and protect the lives of Nigerians,” Omololu urged.

He also commended the professionalism and courage displayed by both Nigerian and U.S. forces, reiterating Afenifere’s support for any measures—domestic or joint—that ensure Nigerians can live safely, free from the scourge of terror.

“The courage, professionalism, and decisive action displayed by both Nigerian and United States forces should be applauded. Afenifere reaffirms its support for any measures that will ensure that Nigeria’s citizens can live in safety and security,” he concluded.