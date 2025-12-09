Two dead, several injured as tanker, truck crash on bridges

By Olasunkanmi Akoni& Precious Enaike

Tragedy struck, yesterday, when two people lost their lives while others sustained critical injuries in multiple early-morning crashes involving heavy-duty vehicles on the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway, by the notorious Otedola Bridge and the Third Mainland Bridge.

The accidents caused traffic choas across major corridors in state, stretching from Kara Bridge through Otedola Bridge and into the Third Mainland Bridge axis, leaving thousands of commuters and motorists stranded during the peak morning rush hour.

The first fatal crash occurred about 2:30 a.m., at Otedola Bridge, inward Berger, when an unregistered vehicle, reportedly travelling at top speed, rammed into a moving, heavily-laden trailer. The impact killed both occupants of the car instantly.

In a disturbing development, the driver of the articulated truck reportedly fled the scene with the trailer after realising the gravity of the accident to apparently avoid being lynched by mob.

The second crash occurred about 5:00 a.m., near the University of Lagos waterfront on the Third Mainland Bridge, inward Lagos Island. It involved an empty fuel tanker and a sachet-water delivery van with registration number SMK 67 XH, leaving two persons severely injured.

The injured victims were given immediate first aid by the Lagos State Ambulance Service before being rushed to a nearby hospital.

The crashes compounded an already heavy traffic situation, with vehicles backed up from Kara through the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway to Third Mainland Bridge.

Many commuters were stranded at bus stops as commercial transport operators cashed in on the unfortunate incidents to hike fares more than 100 percent and more.

The General Manager of the Lagos State Traffic Management Authority, LASTMA, Olalekan Bakare-Oki, confirmed the accidents and casualties, describing both crashes as preventable tragedies.

Officers of the Nigeria Police, LASTMA and other emergency responders battled for hours to control traffic and clear wreckage from the roads.

The bodies of the deceased were evacuated, while the wrecked vehicles were subsequently, removed to restore free flow of traffic.

According to Bakare-Oki, “Two separate yet equally calamitous midnight accidents one resulting in the tragic loss of two lives at the Otedola Bridge inward the Berger axis of the Lagos–Ibadan Expressway and the other leaving two persons severely injured near the UNILAG waterfront inward Lagos Island on the Third Mainland Bridge both of which transpired during the early hours of Monday.

“Preliminary intelligence from the Otedola Bridge incident revealed that an unregistered vehicle, bearing two occupants including the driver was travelling on top speed when it collided with tremendous force into a moving heavily-laden trailer.

“The sheer high impact proved fatal, culminating in the instant death of both occupants.

“Meanwhile, LASTMA’s round-the-clock (24-Hour) Night-Gang Teams strategically deployed within the Otedola corridor for midnight nocturnal surveillance and preemptive traffic control responded with exemplary alacrity.

“The deceased victims were subsequently, evacuated from the primary carriageway to avert consequential dangers, after which the mangled vehicle was meticulously extricated from the expressway,” LASTMA boss stated.

Complementary security reinforcement was provided by officers of the Isheri Police Division, while the State Environmental Health Monitoring Unit, SHEMU, subsequently conducted the formal conveyance of the remains in accordance with established emergency and public-health procedures.

Bakare -Oki added, “In a separate but related incident, another grievous crash occurred about 5a.m., on the Third Mainland Bridge, proximate to the UNILAG waterfront inward Lagos Island.

“The accident, involving an empty tanker and a pure-water distribution van (SMK 67 XH), resulted in severe injuries to two individuals.

“The victims were promptly received first-aid stabilisation from LASAMBUS before they were transported to a nearby medical facility for further critical treatment.

“Despite the distressing nature of both occurrences, LASTMA officers maintained unwavering vigilance and continued to meticulously regulate traffic along both corridors, ensuring the safety of unsuspecting motorists and preventing additional operational hazards.”

Olalekan Bakare-Oki, who expressed condolences to the bereaved families, reiterated the agency’s firm and uncompromising insistence on adherence to government-prescribed speed limits, underscoring that such compliance is indispensable for the preservation of human life and the avoidance of catastrophic avoidable tragedies.