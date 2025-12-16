Turaki tightens grip on PDP as ex-govs, ministers close ranks

Turaki

*Since 2015, Nigerians have been unhappy, angry – Babangida Aliyu

*PDP will win again, not by numbers, but by courage – Shekarau

By Luminous Jannamike

ABUJA — The National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Tanimu Turaki (SAN), on Tuesday moved to consolidate his authority within the party as former governors and ministers elected and appointed on the PDP platform rallied behind the new National Working Committee (NWC), in what appears to be an early, coordinated effort to reposition the party ahead of the 2027 general elections.

The display of unity took place at a joint strategic meeting in Abuja involving members of the PDP NWC and two of the party’s most influential blocs, former governors and former ministers.

Those who spoke at the meeting included Turaki; Chairman of the PDP Former Governors’ Forum and former Governor of Niger State, Dr Babangida Aliyu; and former Governor of Kano State and former Minister of Education, Mallam Ibrahim Shekarau.

Party sources said the meeting was part of a series of consolidation engagements initiated by the Turaki-led NWC following the PDP’s national elective convention held on November 15 and 16 in Ibadan, Oyo State.

The engagements are aimed at rebuilding internal cohesion, restoring confidence among party elders and repositioning the PDP after years of internal disputes, defections and leadership crises.

Opening the session, Turaki said the decision to bring former governors and ministers together was intentional, stressing that the PDP’s 16 years in power were marked by policies, projects and institutional reforms that continue to shape governance across the country.

“When you talk of the 16 glorious years of the PDP, you are talking of the uncommon projects and legacies delivered by our former governors and the phenomenal work done by our former ministers,” Turaki said.

He explained that the NWC was deliberately seeking honest guidance from party elders on how the PDP earned public trust in the past and how those lessons could be applied as the party works towards returning to power.

“We want to know what you did that distinguished PDP’s leadership, what earned Nigerians’ confidence, and what made PDP a household name. We are ready to take advice, guidance and even directives,” he said.

Turaki acknowledged that the party had made mistakes over the years but insisted that the new leadership was determined to confront those errors through openness, internal justice and renewed engagement with Nigerians.

“This will be a no-hold-back family meeting. We will speak the truth to ourselves frankly and brutally. Mistakes have been made, but having admitted them, we are now ready to correct them. This is a new PDP,” he said.

In his remarks, Dr Babangida Aliyu said the PDP’s route back to power must be rooted in humility, respect for the people and a return to people-centred leadership. He argued that Nigerians remember how leaders made them feel more than the physical infrastructure they built.

“People don’t remember the skyscrapers you build; they remember the good times they enjoyed. Leadership is about respect for the people and understanding the responsibilities you have been given,” Aliyu said.

Aliyu criticised the quality of governance Nigeria has experienced since 2015, saying widespread hardship and public frustration have created both a moral and political opening for the PDP ahead of the 2027 elections.

“Since 2015, Nigerians have been unhappy. They are angry. It is our responsibility to ensure that by 2027 we give succour, hope and direction to this country,” he said.

He urged party leaders not to be discouraged by internal disagreements, investigations or defections, insisting that the PDP’s survival depends on discipline, courage and strict adherence to its rules.

“We have come this far; we cannot give up. PDP will not die until we die,” Aliyu declared.

Speaking on behalf of former ministers, Mallam Ibrahim Shekarau praised the performance of the Turaki-led NWC, saying the chairman had exceeded expectations within a short period and demonstrated uncommon courage in confronting internal and external challenges.

“From what I have seen in the last four or five weeks, the chairman has done far more than we expected. We were impressed by the visits, the meetings and the strong will with which we confronted the evils,” Shekarau said.

He recalled the inauguration of newly elected party officials at the PDP national headquarters, saying party leaders defied intimidation and security obstacles to reclaim the secretariat.

“When we went to inaugurate the newly elected officers at our national headquarters, we defied tear gas and threats by uniformed men hired by the devils. Eventually, the chairman addressed the nation from the desk of the national chairman. Chairman, congratulations,” he said.

Shekarau said the PDP’s 16 years in government left a legacy that many Nigerians now openly yearn for, following their experiences under other administrations.

“Many Nigerians on the streets are saying, ‘please return us to where you took over from us.’ People say unless you taste the soup of other people’s homes, you will never appreciate the sweetness of your own,” he said.

He assured the NWC of the full support of former ministers, stressing that victory in 2027 would depend on courage, commitment and determination rather than numbers.

“It is not about numbers. It is about courage, commitment and determination, which we have seen in the chairman and members of the NWC. Speaking on behalf of all ministers, we assure you of our support, commitment and cooperation at all times,” Shekarau said.

Party leaders acknowledged that while some former office holders have aligned with the ruling party or accepted ambassadorial appointments, others remain on the fringes of ongoing reconciliation efforts within the PDP.

The PDP leadership described the engagement as the beginning of a broader strategy to reconnect the party with its grassroots, rebuild internal trust and present itself once again as a credible alternative ahead of the next electoral cycle, assuring Nigerians that the party is ready to listen, reform and return to governance.