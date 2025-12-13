Turaki leads PDP leaders on visit to Obasanjo

A factional National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Taminu Turaki, on Saturday led a delegation of party leaders on a visit to former President Olusegun Obasanjo at his residence in Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital.

According to Tribune, the delegation included former Niger State governor Babangida Aliyu, PDP Deputy National Chairman Taofeek Arapaja, former Plateau State governor Jonah Jang, and Ambassador Folake Marcus-Bello, among others. They were received by the Ogun State Chairman of the party, Abayomi Tella, alongside other state party leaders, before proceeding into a closed-door meeting with Obasanjo.

The purpose of the visit could not be immediately confirmed as of the time of filing this report. However, the meeting comes amid deepening internal crises within the PDP and a wave of defections to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

The opposition party has recently suffered high-profile exits, including Rivers State Governor Siminalayi Fubara, who defected to the APC after accusing the PDP of failing to protect his political interests. Osun State Governor Ademola Adeleke also resigned from the PDP and has since joined the Accord Party, where he picked its governorship ticket ahead of the August 2026 election.