Truth under threat as social media distorts narratives – UNILAG VC

The Vice-Chancellor of the University of Lagos, Prof. Folasade Ogunsola, has warned that social media opinion often drowns truth, complicating public understanding and accountability.

Ogunsola spoke on Monday during a media parley aimed at strengthening transparency, trust and a healthier working relationship between UNILAG and journalists.

The engagement, held at the Akoka campus, underscored the university’s commitment to openness amid rising misinformation.

“We live in a world where there’s lots of information, and getting the truth can be a challenge.

“Social media is full of everybody’s opinion, but sometimes just finding out what the truth is, is very challenging,” she said.

Ogunsola warned that early narratives often dominate discourse, even when inaccurate, shaping public judgement before facts are verified.

“Sometimes the first narrative gets pushed, whereas it might be the false narrative,” she noted.

She added that emotionally compelling underdog stories often gain sympathy globally, regardless of factual balance.

The Vice-Chancellor praised journalists, saying most work from a shared desire for national progress and institutional improvement.

“Together we can make things better, share accurate information and elevate our educational system,” she said.

Ogunsola acknowledged the media’s watchdog role, describing press scrutiny as essential for accountability and better decision-making.

“It holds us accountable. You have praised us when we did well and told us when we did not,” she said.