Trump says would be ‘smart’ for Venezuela president Maduro to step down

US President Donald Trump said Monday it would be “smart” for Venezuela’s President Nicolas Maduro to step down, delivering a stark warning that playing “tough” would carry severe and lasting consequences for the leader.

Asked by reporters at his Florida home if Washington’s threats to Caracas were designed to bring an end to Maduro’s 12-year presidency, Trump said: “That’s up to him, what he wants to do. I think it would be smart for him to do that.”

But he added: “If he wants to do something — if he plays tough, it’ll be the last time he’s ever able to play tough.”

Vanguard News