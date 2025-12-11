Trump launches $1 million ‘Gold Card’ visa to fast-track US residency

President Donald Trump on Wednesday launched the “Gold Card” visa, a new immigration pathway that allows foreigners to pay $1 million to expedite their U.S. visa application or have companies pay $2 million to sponsor a foreign worker.

Speaking at a White House roundtable, Trump called the initiative “very exciting, for me and for the country” and said it would provide “U.S. residency in record time.”

The official visa website, trumpcard.gov, went live Wednesday afternoon with the application link. According to the site, applicants pay a $15,000 DHS processing fee in addition to the $1 million contribution and, after background approval, can receive lawful permanent resident status as an EB-1 or EB-2 visa holder—employment-based visas reserved for individuals with “extraordinary” or “exceptional” abilities.

The process, the site notes, will take “weeks” and includes an interview. Applicants are required to submit additional documents as requested. Additional State Department fees may apply depending on the applicant.

The website also previews a forthcoming “Trump Platinum Card”, which for $5 million would allow eligible foreign nationals to spend up to 270 days in the United States without being subject to U.S. taxes on non-U.S. income. Interested applicants can join a waiting list and pay a $15,000 DHS processing fee when the programme launches.

“Foreign nationals can sign up now and secure their places on the waiting list for the Trump Platinum Card. When launched, and upon receipt of a $15,000 DHS processing fee and $5 million contribution, they will have the ability to spend up to 270 days in the United States without being subject to U.S. taxes on non-U.S. income,” the website reads.