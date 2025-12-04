Truck brake fails, kills police officer in Abuja

By Kingsley Omonobi

The FCT Police Command announced on Thursday that one of its officers was killed on Wednesday following a road traffic accident in the Central Area of the city.

A statement by the Command signed by its spokesperson, SP Josephine Adeh, said the accident occurred at approximately 2:20 pm along Sani Abacha Expressway by the National Ecumenical Centre, Abuja.

“Preliminary investigation revealed that a mixer truck, driven by one Salman Usman of a construction company based in Wuse Zone 5, lost control and crashed at the location,” Adeh said.

“In the incident, two police officers on official duty were affected, resulting in the unfortunate loss of one of the officers, while the other sustained injuries and is currently receiving medical attention.

“This sad occurrence reflects the hazards and risks our officers face daily in the course of protecting lives and ensuring smooth traffic management within the FCT.

“The driver of the vehicle has been taken into custody, while other vehicles involved in the accident have been recovered for further investigation and safety inspection.

“The Commissioner of Police FCT, CP Miller G. Dantawaye psc, extends heartfelt condolences to the family, friends, and colleagues of the deceased officer and prays for the quick recovery of the injured personnel.

“We assure the public that the investigation will be thorough and justice will be served.

“For emergency or security-related concerns, residents are urged to reach the Police Command through the emergency lines: 08061581938, 08032003913.”