Troops rescue six kidnap victims in joint operation in Kogi

Troops of the 12 Brigade Nigerian Army have rescued six kidnapped victims from bandits in the Ejiba and Saminaka forests in the Yagba East Local Government Area of Kogi.

This is contained in a statement by the Brigade’s spokesperson, Lt Hassan Abdullahi, on Tuesday in Lokoja.

Abdullahi said that the operation was part of the Nigerian Army’s ongoing efforts to curb banditry and kidnapping in the region.

He explained that the operation, involving coordinated air and ground offensives with support from the Nigeria Police helicopter, led to the interception of the victims.

According to him, the victims were confirmed to have been abandoned by the bandits due to the sustained pressure from the military.

“Five of the rescued individuals have been reunited with their families in the Egbe and Ejiba communities, while the sixth is receiving medical attention,” he said.

The Brigade reassured the public and the people of Kogi that the Army remained committed to safeguarding lives and property across the state.

“Troops will continue to intensify operations, dominate the forests and identified hideouts, and deny criminals the freedom of action,” he said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that bandits had on Sunday attacked a Cherubim and Seraphim church during service in Ejiba Community and kidnapped the pastor and several worshippers. (NAN)