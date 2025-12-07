Troops rescue 25 victims, nab 10 suspects in nationwide operations — Army

The Nigerian Army says its troops have, in the last 48 hours, rescued 25 kidnapped victims and apprehended 10 suspects, including bandits’ collaborators, illegal miners, violent extremists and a suspected arms dealer.

A credible source at Army Headquarters told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Sunday that the successes were recorded during intensified operations across the country.

The source said the coordinated operations spanned the North East, North West, North Central and South South theatres.

In the North East, he said the troops of Operation Hadin Kai (OPHK) conducted clearance missions around Gargash terrorist clusters in Bama Local Government Area of Borno, recovering two AK-47 rifles, magazines, ammunition and motorbikes, and destroying terrorists’ enclaves and farms.

In the North West, he said the troops under Operation FANSAN YAMMA rescued three kidnapped victims at Kobbo village in Kebbi’s Shanga Local Government Area following a response to terrorist activity.

According to him, troops in Sabon Birni Local Government Area of Sokoto State also responded to an attack that left a farmer dead and one civilian abducted.

“In Silame Local Government Area, a suspected arms dealer was arrested after attempting to buy 10 rifles and ammunition from a soldier.

“Troops recovered 58 rounds of 7.62mm special ammunition and a mobile phone.

“Troops also confronted violent extremists attempting to cross into Odare Forest in Wase Local Government Area, recovering a loaded magazine, motorbikes and other items,” he said.

In the North Central, the source revealed that troops under Operation MESA rescued one of two victims abducted around Ushafa Hills in the Bwari Area Council of the FCT, and apprehended two suspects, with operations continuing to free the remaining hostage.

In Kaduna State, he said the troops rescued 10 kidnapped victims in Sanga Local Government Area, recovering a fabricated AK-47 rifle and N1.6 million in ransom cash.

According to him, another team rescued two young herders during an operation in Kauru LGA.

He said the troops of Operation Enduring Peace apprehended two illegal miners in Barkin Ladi and two violent extremists in Jos North within the period.

He added that troops in Operation Whirl Stroke responded to violent attacks in Benue, where one herder was killed, and an 11-year-old boy had his hand amputated by militias.

In Kogi, the source that troops of 12 Brigade, working with the ONSA team, apprehended two wives of notorious bandit kingpin Batijjo during a coordinated interception along the Abuja–Koton Karfe highway.

“In the South South, troops of Operation Delta Safe (OPDS) rescued nine passengers abducted by sea pirates along the Oron–Ibaka Waterways near the Nigeria–Cameroon maritime border.

“Troops also arrested a pipeline vandal during a covert operation in Rivers State.

“Under Operation UDO KA, troops uncovered a warehouse storing 22 bags of illegally refined AGO, estimated at 600 litres, in Ikot Abasi LGA of Akwa Ibom State,” he said.

The source said that troops across all theatres were conducting aggressive patrols, clearance operations, and intelligence-driven missions to deny criminals freedom of action and to ensure the protection of citizens.

Vanguard News