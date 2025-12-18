Troops repel terrorists’ drone attack in Borno, rescue kidnapped Benue victim

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The Nigerian Army troops operating under Operation Hadin Kai (OPHK), have repelled a terrorist drone attack on their position at Forward Operating Base (FOB) Molai in Delwa village, Konduga Local Government Area of Borno.

A credible source at Army Headquarters told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) that the incident occurred on Dec. 16.

According to the source, the terrorists deployed four armed drones with explosives but were successfully neutralised by the troops.

The sources said that exploitation was ongoing to trace the launch point of the drones and neutralise the perpetrators.

According to the source, troops across Sectors 2, 3 and 4 of OPHK are sustaining offensive operations under Desert Sanity IV.

“In a related development under other ongoing operations, troops conducting Operation Safe Haven (OPEP) raided criminal hideouts and an illegal mining site at Rafin Bauna and Gero mountains in Plateau on Dec. 16, arresting three suspects.

“Items recovered include a fabricated rifle, one round of 7.62mm special ammunition, a generator, three shovels and water pipes.

“The suspects and recovered items are in custody for further action,” the source said.

The source explained that troops of Operation Whirl Stroke (OPWS) rescued a kidnapped victim at Yelewata in Guma Local Government Area of Benue.

The victim, who was abducted from his shop in Gidan Waya in Obi Local Government Area of Nasarawa State on Dec. 14, the source said was abandoned by the kidnappers upon sighting troops.

He reaffirmed the commitment of the Nigerian army to sustain offensives against terrorists, bandits and all criminal elements across theatres of operation.

Vanguard News