Troops neutralize terrorists, rescue 318 kidnapped victims, deactivate illegal oil refineries

By Kingsley Omonobi

Nigerian troops have rescued 318 kidnapped victims, neutralized numerous terrorists, and arrested several others during operations across multiple regions in November, the Defence Headquarters (DHQ) has disclosed.

Major General Michael Onoja, Director of Defence Media Operations, stated on Thursday that troops also deactivated 16 illegal crude oil refining sites and foiled oil theft worth over N217.6 million, recovering 201,700 litres of crude oil and 88,177 litres of AGO.

He assured Nigerians that all necessary measures are being taken to secure the release of the remaining students recently abducted in Niger State.

North East

Troops of Operation Hadin Kai maintained pressure on Boko Haram, ISWAP, and JAS terrorists, conducting coordinated ground and air operations in Borno and Adamawa States. Between 27 November and 3 December, troops conducted offensives in Mafa, Ngala, Ngazai, Konduga, Bama, Askira Uba, Chibok, Madagali, and Song LGAs.

During these operations, several terrorists were neutralized, six collaborators arrested, five kidnapped victims rescued, and weapons, vehicles, and camps destroyed. Air support from the operation’s air component enhanced ground troop effectiveness.

North West

Troops under Operation Fansan Yamma carried out operations in Zamfara, Sokoto, Katsina, Kano, Jigawa, and Kebbi States, neutralizing terrorists, arresting 13 suspects, and rescuing nine kidnapped victims. Weapons, vehicles, livestock, and other items were recovered. Air Component missions targeted terrorist enclaves in Kankara and Faskari LGAs, resulting in the destruction of camps and logistics.

North Central

Operations under Operation Enduring Peace in Plateau and Kaduna States from 27–29 November neutralized extremists, arrested 16 suspects, and rescued 10 kidnapped victims. Troops also recovered weapons, ammunition, vehicles, and motorcycles.

Troops of Operation Whirl Stroke in Benue, Nasarawa, and Taraba States arrested 20 suspects, rescued six kidnapped victims, and recovered arms, ammunition, vehicles, and livestock. Additional operations in Kogi State and the FCT neutralized several extremists, arrested 12 suspects, and rescued 14 kidnapped victims.

Niger Delta

Troops under Operation Delta Safe conducted anti-oil theft operations in Bayelsa, Delta, Imo, and Rivers States, foiling theft worth N12.1 million, destroying four illegal refining sites, and arresting 25 oil thieves and other criminals. Additional operations neutralized criminals, arrested three suspects, and recovered arms and ammunition.

South East

Under Operation Udoka, troops conducted operations in Enugu, Ebonyi, Abia, and Cross River States, neutralizing several terrorists, arresting four suspects, rescuing four kidnapped victims, and recovering arms, ammunition, vehicles, and improvised explosive devices. Air interdiction operations in Ezeagu LGA of Enugu State destroyed terrorist camps and logistics.

Major General Onoja commended the bravery of the troops and urged them to sustain operational momentum. He also called on Nigerians to continue sharing credible information to support operations and to back veterans through the Armed Forces Remembrance Day initiative launched on 2 December 2025.

“The Armed Forces of Nigeria remain committed to operating within the law while enhancing security efforts to restore peace across all troubled areas of the country,” he said.