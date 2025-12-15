Troops neutralise kidnappers, rescue abducted victims, foil attacks in Kaduna, Plateau

Troops of the Joint Task Force, Operation ENDURING PEACE (JTF OPEP) have recorded major operational successes against criminal elements in Kaduna and Plateau States, neutralising kidnappers, rescuing abducted victims and foiling planned attacks between December 11 and 13, 2025.

The operations were carried out under the ongoing Operation PEACE SHIELD, targeting kidnapping networks and armed criminals threatening communities across the joint operations area.

On December 11, troops of Sector 5 (Sub-Sector 4) launched an offensive clearance operation at suspected kidnappers’ hideouts in Dangoma and Godogodo villages, Jema’a Local Government Area of Kaduna State, following repeated abduction incidents in the area. During the operation, troops engaged the criminals in a gun battle, resulting in the neutralisation of three notorious kidnappers. Other gang members fled with gunshot wounds, while troops have intensified efforts to track and apprehend them.

Similarly, on December 12, troops of Sector 1 (Sub-Sector 1) conducted a covert operation targeting a notorious bandit, kidnapper and gunrunner responsible for multiple crimes in Bassa and Jos North LGAs of Plateau State. The suspect was intercepted along the Jebbu–Gada Biu road in Bassa LGA. On sighting the troops, he opened fire but was swiftly neutralised. Items recovered from him included one pistol, nine rounds of 9mm ammunition, one dagger, a mobile phone and a large sum of money.

On December 13, troops swiftly acted on intelligence indicating an imminent attack on Gidan-Saki Village, Zangon Kataf LGA of Kaduna State. The prompt response forced the criminals to abandon their plan and flee into nearby bushes. Troops are currently deploying additional resources to apprehend the fleeing suspects.

In another operation on the same day, troops of Sector 1 deployed at Jengre, Plateau State, carried out an ambush following the kidnapping of four persons at Rimi Village, Jere District, Bassa LGA. The troops engaged the kidnappers along their withdrawal route, forcing them to abandon the victims and flee. One kidnapper was neutralised, while all four victims were rescued alive.

Recovered items from the operation included one AK-47 rifle, one magazine and 13 rounds of 7.62mm (Special) ammunition. The rescued victims have since been debriefed and reunited with their families.

The Joint Task Force reaffirmed its commitment to sustaining pressure on criminal elements and ensuring the safety and security of law-abiding citizens across Kaduna, Plateau and other areas under its responsibility.