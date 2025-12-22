Troops arrest notorious bandit leader in Benue-Taraba border operation

By Peter Duru, Makurdi

Troops of the Forward Operating Base (FOB) Wukari, operating under the 6 Brigade of the Nigerian Army and Sector 3 of Operation Whirl Stroke (OPWS), have arrested an alleged notorious bandit leader, Fidelis Gayama, linked to multiple kidnapping and armed robbery incidents along the Benue-Taraba border.

The acting Assistant Director, Army Public Relations, 6 Brigade, Lieutenant Umar Muhammad, said the arrest followed a precision, intelligence-driven operation conducted on December 21, 2025, in Vaase community, Ukum Local Government Area of Benue State.

The suspect, described by the military as a “high-value target,” had reportedly been on security agencies’ watchlists for an extended period. Preliminary investigations indicated that Gayama is closely associated with Aka Dogo, another wanted armed group leader, and is believed to head a criminal network that has terrorised travellers and communities along the Kente-Wukari Road and surrounding border areas.

“Further validation by personnel of the Nigeria Police Force at the Vaase Outpost confirmed that the suspect is among individuals declared wanted by the Beji Police Division, Ukum LGA,” Lieutenant Muhammad said.

Gayama is currently in military custody and will be handed over to the appropriate authorities for comprehensive investigation and prosecution under existing laws.

Commending the troops for their professionalism, the Commander of 6 Brigade Nigerian Army/Sector 3 OPWS, Brigadier General Kingsley Uwa, described the arrest as a major setback for criminal elements in the area.

“This arrest represents a significant blow to criminal networks operating within our area of responsibility. We remain committed to sustaining offensive operations to ensure the safety of lives and property,” Brigadier General Uwa said.

He also urged residents to continue supporting security agencies with timely and credible information to aid ongoing operations.