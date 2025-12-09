Transport minister directs NRC to improve services delivery

Alkali

The Minister of Transportation, Mr Said Alkali, has directed the Nigerian Railway Corporation (NRC) to intensify reforms across the nation’s rail network to boost safety and efficiency.

This is contained in a statement signed by Mr Alkali Jibril, the Special Assistant on Media and Publicity to the Minister of Transportation, in Abuja on Tuesday.

Alkali stated that the directive essentially followed recent public feedback on the sector’s developments and the need for an overhaul.

The minister acknowledged the ongoing challenges experienced within the railway sector and appreciated Nigerians for their constructive input.

“Over recent weeks, passengers have noted their concerns through media reports and community forums, highlighting their daily experiences as they try to board.

“The concerns of passengers have given a clear, insightful, and deeply valuable perspective on the safety, reliability, and growth of Nigeria’s rail system.

“Decisive actions taken, including a comprehensive review of rail operations and safety protocols, strengthening monitoring and accountability measures for both management and frontline teams and improved public feedback channels to ensure transparency and provide regular updates.”

According to Alkali, the ministry remains resolute in its unwavering commitment to developing a railway system that is safer, more reliable, and in accordance with global best practices.

Alkali, who thanked the media for responsible reporting that amplified citizen concerns, stated that media’s indispensable role in promoting transparency and accountability was well noted.

“I express my profound appreciation to passengers and Nigerians at large for their patience and constructive criticism during this challenging period. We all know that public vigilance strengthens governance and drives meaningful improvement.

“We thank the frontline railway staff for their daily commitment to ensuring the system remains operational. The government will keep supporting you.

“The government will keep dedicating to transparency, collaboration, and continuous improvement toward a safer and more efficient railway system across the country.

Vanguard News