Transport fares rise in October as okada records sharpest increase — NBS

By Progress Godfrey

Transport costs in Nigeria rose in October 2025, with commuters paying more for road, air, and water travel, according to the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS). Motorcycle transport, popularly known as Okada, recorded the steepest increase.

The NBS Transport Fare Watch report for October shows average fares climbed across all major transport categories, reflecting ongoing pressure on household spending amid broader economic challenges.

In city travel, bus fares increased by 0.90 percent month-on-month (MoM) to ₦1,058.64 in October 2025 from ₦1,049.17 in September. On a year-on-year (YoY) basis, city bus fares rose 16.57 percent from ₦908.15 in October 2024.

Intercity travel mirrored this trend, with average fares for state-route bus journeys rising 1.55 percent MoM to ₦8,170.21. Compared with the same period last year, intercity fares jumped 13.67 percent, reflecting higher operating and fuel-related costs.

Motorcycle transport saw the sharpest increase, with average fares rising 5.74 percent MoM to ₦780.00, while YoY fares surged 45.53 percent from ₦535.98 in October 2024.

Air travel also became more expensive, with average single-journey fares increasing 1.32 percent MoM to ₦131,557.53, and rising 4.17 percent YoY from ₦126,293.05.

Waterway passenger fares increased 3.11 percent MoM to ₦1,851.28 and jumped 25.25 percent YoY from ₦1,478.09.

State and Zonal Analysis

State-level analysis revealed significant disparities in fares. Oyo recorded the highest intercity bus fare at ₦10,200.19, while Kwara had the lowest at ₦6,059.65. Lagos led in city bus fares at ₦1,405.85, Rivers topped air fares at ₦155,750.59, and Ogun recorded the highest motorcycle transport cost at ₦1,204.31.

Zonal analysis showed the South-West as the most expensive region across several transport modes, including city buses, intercity travel, air transport, and motorcycles. The South-South recorded the highest water transport fares, while the South-East and North-East featured among the least expensive across multiple categories.

The data underscores rising transport costs in Nigeria and highlights the burden on commuters, especially those relying on motorcycles and public transportation.