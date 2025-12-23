Top players set to make their AFCON debut in Morocco

By Adegboyega Adeleye

As the biggest football showpiece in Africa returns, fans are in high spirits and enthusiastic to support their respective teams and renew national legacies. Aside from the pursuit of continental glory, the arrival of superstars and elite European professionals in Morocco is also noteworthy, with the anticipation of several talented stars making their respective debuts a distinctive factor of the 2025 edition.

For these debutants, the tournament is more than a first appearance; it is an opportunity to make a grand statement on Africa’s biggest stage and shape the continent’s footballing future. This article will explore the top players set to make their African Cup of Nations debut in Morocco.

Lyle Foster (South Africa-Burnley)

The 25-year-old forward is South Africa’s attacking focal point in AFCON 2025. Foster is one of the most promising young players in the world, and at Burnley, he has grown through the ranks with impressive skills such as physique, hold-up play, and visionary movements.

After breaking through at Orlando Pirates in 2017, he subsequently missed Bafana Bafana’s last AFCON campaign, as they finished third in Ivory Coast.

As a striker with immense technical ability, Foster is expected to lead South Africa’s attack, and his AFCON debut carries huge responsibilities and expectations.

Foster was nominated by Tuttosport for the 2020 Golden Boy award, eventually won by Erling Haaland.

Aaron Wan‑Bissaka (DR Congo – West Ham United)

Former Manchester United defender Aaron Wan‑Bissaka will bring his experience to Morocco, as his AFCON debut is a huge boost for DR Congo. The 28-year-old is renowned for his one‑on‑one defending, and he also offers composure and tactical discipline from full‑back.

Following his exploits at West Ham United, Wan‑Bissaka’s presence in the tournament adds authority, creativity, and stability to the effective setup of Sébastien Desabre’s side.

Mamadou Sangare (Mali – RC Lens)

Sanagare is a valued asset in the Mali team, as his discipline, ability to effectively read the game and ability to retain the ball have characterised his performances in midfield for Ligue 1 side RC Lens.

The 23-year-old will make his AFCON debut in Morocco as one of the reliable and consistent players in the Mali team, and his ability to organise play from deeper positions may prove vital for the Eagles in their pursuit of continental glory.

Amad Diallo (Côte d’Ivoire – Manchester United)

Diallo is regarded as one of the best young stars in the world, and he is already an established figure at Manchester United. The 23-year-old is a key figure for defending champions Ivory Coast and will hope to translate his club form to impressive performances at the international level.

The right-winger has improved his tactical awareness and decision-making with consistent performances in the English Premier League.

Côte d’Ivoire will also fancy their attacking chances with Diallo’s close control, balance and ability to influence games in tight spaces.

Ibrahim Mbaye (Senegal – Paris Saint‑Germain)

Mbaye makes his AFCON debut in a Senegalese squad that boasts of experience, complementing a fine attack of stars such as Sadio Mane, Nicolas Jackson, and Ismalia Sarr. His development from the elite class of European champions, Paris Saint-Germain, has helped sharpen his skills and adapt quickly.

At 17, Mbaye is renowned for his athleticism, aggression and technical base, and the 2025 AFCON is a huge platform for him to develop into an established international professional.

Bryan Mbeumo (Cameroon – Manchester United)

Although the Manchester United forward has already represented the Indomitable Lions at the world’s biggest stage, the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar, where he gained valuable experience against top opposition, the 2025 tournament is his first AFCON after an injury shortly ruled him out in 2023.

Mbeumo is renowned for his pace, intelligence and versatility, and his arrival in Morocco gives Cameroon more attacking options to explore. He has also been handed the iconic number 10 shirt, worn by legends such as Patrick Mboma and Vincent Aboubakar, a hallmark of his central role in the team.

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