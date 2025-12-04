Tinubu’s appointment of Okowa a strategic move for re-election – Otoma

A prominent real estate mogul Comr Stanley Otoma has extended his congratulations to the Immediate past Governor of Delta State Senator Ifeanyi Okowa on his appointment as the South-South Renewed Hope Initiative Coordinator by President Bola Tinubu.

In a congratulatory message, Otoma praised Okowa’s impressive track record, citing his exceptional performance as Governor of Delta State, where he demonstrated fairness, justice, and equity to all Deltans.

Otoma believes Okowa’s wealth of experience in politics and governance makes him an ideal ambassador for Tinubu’s Renewed Hope agenda, particularly in the South-South region.

He commended Tinubu for making a strategic appointment, looking beyond immediate gains to select someone with the capacity to drive his agenda forward.

“As Governor, Okowa’s performance was top-notch, and he was fair, just, and equitable to all Deltans. Due to his experience in politics, he was able to manage everyone, thereby ensuring sustainability of peace in Delta State.

So, the appointment is not surprising to us, knowing his capacities.

We must applaud Tinubu for looking beyond and appointing someone capable of selling his agenda,” Otoma said.