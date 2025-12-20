Tinubu to inaugurate developmental projects in Maiduguri – Presidency

Tinubu

President Bola Tinubu will on Saturday visit Borno to inaugurate key development projects and attend a high-profile wedding ceremony in Maiduguri.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the visit is part of the President’s engagement across selected states during the yuletide period.

While in Maiduguri, Tinubu is expected to inaugurate projects in the aviation, transport and education sectors executed by the Borno State Government and the Federal Government.

According to the president’s itinerary, he will inaugurate new aviation facilities at the Maiduguri International Airport, including an extension and a VIP wing, aimed at boosting air transport operations in the state.

The development is expected to further strengthen aviation services in the Northeast, amid improving security conditions in the region.

The president will then proceed to Ramat Square, where he will inaugurate newly procured tricycles to enhance urban transportation and support livelihood empowerment.

As part of efforts to expand access to education, Tinubu will inaugurate a newly constructed primary and secondary school in Maiduguri, named in his honour.

The project is part of the state government’s broader drive to improve educational infrastructure and enrolment.

Tinubu will later attend the Nikkah and wedding ceremony of Sadeeq Sheriff, son of former Borno State Governor Sen. Ali Modu Sheriff, and Hadiza Kam Salem.

After concluding his engagements in Maiduguri, the president will depart for Bauchi State to condole with the state government and the family of Sheikh Dahiru Bauchi.

Sheikh Dahiru Bauchi, a renowned Islamic cleric and leader of the Tijjaniyya Muslim Brotherhood, died on Nov. 27.

Tinubu will thereafter proceed to Lagos, where he is expected to spend the end-of-year holidays. (NAN)