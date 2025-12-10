Tinubu tasks Osun APC governorship aspirants on unity, consensus

President Bola Tinubu has urged All Progressives Congress governorship aspirants in Osun State to unite and embrace consensus ahead of the party’s primary scheduled for Saturday.

Presidential spokesperson, Mr Bayo Onanuga, disclosed this in a statement issued on Wednesday in Abuja.

He said the President met the aspirants at the State House, Abuja, to strengthen harmony before the contest.

The aspirants present included former Deputy Governor Olugboyega Alabi, Dotun Babayemi, Akin Ogunbiyi, Sen. Babajide Omoworare, Kunle Adegoke (SAN), Babatunde Oralusi, Mulikat Abiola Jimoh and Munirudeen Oyebamiji.

Also in attendance were the APC National Chairman, Prof. Nentawe Yilwatda; the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Senator George Akume; and the Chairman of the Progressive Governors Forum, Gov. Hope Uzodimma.

The Minister of Marine and Blue Economy, Adegboyega Oyetola, also joined the meeting.

Tinubu commended the aspirants for their contributions to the party and appealed for cooperation to avoid the rancour that affected the APC in the last Osun election.

He urged them to rally behind the APC’s consensus candidate for the governorship poll.

“You all have a duty and obligation to the party by ensuring the candidate of our party wins the next election in Osun State.

“You must strengthen the bonds of unity, party supremacy and collective responsibility.

“I have absolute confidence in your ability to deliver victory to our party in Osun State. You have my support and that of the National leadership of APC to win the coming election.”

At the end of the meeting, the aspirants and APC leaders issued a joint declaration committing to unity and support for the chosen candidate.

NAN reports that the APC is to hold its governorship primary on Saturday.

Vanguard News