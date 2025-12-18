Tinubu reconstitutes NERC board, Oseni emerges chairman

Tinubu

By Udeme Akpan

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has approved the reconstitution of the Board of the Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC) following Senate confirmation of its members on December 16, 2025.

Mulisiu Olalekan Oseni was appointed as Chairman, with Yusuf Ali serving as Vice Chairman. Other members appointed as Commissioners include Nathan Rogers Shatti, Dafe Akpeneye, Aisha Mahmud Kanti Bello, Dr. Chidi Ike, and Dr. Fouad Animashaun.

Bayo Onanuga, Special Adviser to the President on Information and Strategy, confirmed the appointments in a statement. He noted that Dr. Oseni, who began his service as a NERC Commissioner in January 2017 and later served as Vice Chairman, assumed office as Chairman on December 1, 2025, with his tenure set to last until the completion of his ten-year term, in accordance with the Electricity Act, 2023.

Dr. Ali, first appointed as a Commissioner in February 2022, became Vice Chairman on December 1, 2025, for the duration of his first term.

Mr. Shatti and Mr. Akpeneye are each serving their second terms as Commissioners, having first been appointed in January 2017. Aisha Bello is also serving her second term, first appointed in December 2020. Dr. Ike is in his first term, appointed February 2022, while Dr. Animashaun joins the board for his first term effective December 2025. Dr. Animashaun is an energy economist with extensive experience in the Nigerian power sector and most recently served as Executive Commissioner and CEO of the Lagos State Electricity Regulatory Commission.

President Tinubu has tasked the reconstituted NERC board to deepen and consolidate ongoing reforms in Nigeria’s power sector, in full compliance with the letter and spirit of the Electricity Act, 2023.