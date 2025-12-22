‘Tinubu is happy with you’ – NSA Ribadu tells Fubara

…as FG hints at resumption of oil exploration in Ogoni

By Davies Iheamnachor, PORT HARCOURT

The National Security Adviser (NSA), Mallam Nuhu Ribadu, has praised Rivers State Governor, Sir Siminalayi Fubara, for his responsible leadership, stating that President Bola Tinubu is happy with the governor.

Ribadu said Rivers is one of the most peaceful states in the country, commending Fubara for his leadership style.

NSA spoke on Monday when he led a presidential delegation comprising the ministers of works, David Umahi, and environment, Balarabe Lawal, and top officials of NNPCL on a courtesy visit to the Rivers State Government House in Port.

He told the governor that the Federal Government delegation was in the state to consolidate ongoing peace efforts in Ogoniland.

Ribadu noted that a new chapter is unfolding in the Ogoni ethnic nationality of the state, stressing that Nigeria would no longer be what it used to be, with the transformation beginning from the area.

He said President Bola Tinubu specifically directed him to thank Governor Fubara, expressing happiness with his leadership style and coordination of the discussion on the resumption of oil exploration in Ogoni.

NSA also conveyed the President’s appreciation to the people of Ogoni for their support, patience, and understanding.

He hailed the state government for providing a campus for the University of Environment as well as accommodating the South-South Zonal Office of the Office of the National Security Adviser.

However, the Minister of Works, Senator Dave Umahi, described the Ogoni Peace Initiative as strategic to the renewed unity of Nigeria, stating that the President takes personal interest in the wellbeing of the Niger Delta people.

Umahi assured that all sections of the East–West Road affecting the Niger Delta would be completed to standard, disclosing that in Ogoniland, the 15-kilometre Eleme axis of the East–West Road includes five flyovers, one of which is being constructed by the Rivers State Government to support the effort of the President.

Umahi said the over ₦200 billion project is scheduled for completion in April next year, adding that with presidential approval, designs are ongoing to dualise the Bonny–Bodo Road from its starting point to the East–West Road, including the construction of two flyovers.

Umahi further revealed that the President has ordered a redesign of the Lagos–Calabar Coastal Highway to pass through Ogoniland.

Also, the Minister of Environment said the Ogoni clean-up project remains a priority for the ministry, explaining that the project recommended by the United Nations Environment Programme, UNEP, is moving well, including mangrove restoration, healthcare delivery, human capital development, and women empowerment initiatives.

On his part, the Group Chief Executive Officer of Nigeria National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL), Bayo Ojulare, said the national oil company is fully committed to the Ogoni dialogue process, stressing that going forward, the focus would be on the people rather than oil.

Ojulare noted that the employment of 30 Ogoni indigenes by NNPCL has reached the final stage, with appointment letters already issued and resumption scheduled for January 2026.

Responding, Fubara commended President Tinubu for his intervention, saying it reflects the actions of a leader who genuinely loves Rivers State.

Fubara noted that resolving a crisis that lingered for over three decades in Ogoniland was not an easy task.

He noted that with the President’s intervention, residents can now drive with ease along both ends of the East–West Road, connecting Bonny and Bayelsa.

Fubara emphasised that beyond physical infrastructure, the President’s administration is rebuilding confidence in the region, reaffirming his commitment to supporting the peace process and managing emerging conflicts, noting that development cannot thrive in an atmosphere of crisis.

He added that adjustments and compromises are necessary for sustainable development to take place.

The governor also appealed to Ogoni leaders to engage the youths to allow oil facility operators access to repair faulty equipment in order to prevent fresh oil spills while environmental restoration is ongoing.