Tinubu increases ambassadorial nominees to 65, seeks Senate confirmation

President Bola Tinubu.

President Bola Tinubu has increased the number of ambassador-nominees to 65 and forwarded their names to the Senate for confirmation.

The president’s request, read in plenary on Thursday by the Senate President, Godswill Akpabio, comprises 34 career ambassadors and high commissioners, as well as 31 non-career ambassadors and high commissioners.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the presidency released the names of 32 ambassador-nominees last week, including some prominent Nigerians.

Notable nominees among the non-career ambassador-nominees are: Sen. Ita Enang from Akwa-Ibom, Sen. Jimoh Ibrahim (Ondo), Sen. Folasade Bent (Adamawa) and Segun Ige (Edo)

NAN also reports that three ambassador-nominees, namely: Kayode Are (Ogun), Aminu Dalhatu (Jigawa) and Ayodele Oke (Oyo), earlier forwarded to the Senate, had been screened by the Committee on Foreign Affairs.

The new nominees have consequently been forwarded to the committee for screening within one week.

Vanguard News