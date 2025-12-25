Tinubu inaugurates APC committee to resolve internal disputes ahead of 2027

President Bola Tinubu has inaugurated a Committee on Strategy, Conflict Resolution and Mobilisation to address internal disputes within the All Progressives Congress (APC) as the party prepares for the 2027 general election.

The inauguration took place in Lagos on Wednesday, according to a statement issued by Bayo Onanuga, the President’s Special Adviser on Information and Strategy.

Onanuga said the committee was set up to strengthen cohesion within the ruling party and proactively manage internal conflicts. He noted that the body is made up of APC governors, members of the Federal Executive Council and other key stakeholders across the party.

The Yobe State Governor, Mai Mala Buni, was named chairman of the committee, while former APC National Legal Adviser, Muiz Banire, will serve as a member and secretary.

Other members include Senator Adamu Aliero; Chairman of the Nigeria Governors’ Forum and Kwara State Governor, Abdulrahman AbdulRazaq; Chairman of the Progressive Governors’ Forum and Imo State Governor, Hope Uzodimma; as well as Governors Hyacinth Alia (Benue), Umar Namadi (Jigawa), Bassey Otu (Cross River), Abiodun Oyebanji (Ekiti) and Sheriff Oborevwori (Delta).

Also listed as members are Governors Uba Sani (Kaduna) and Siminalayi Fubara (Rivers); Minister of Marine and Blue Economy, Adegboyega Oyetola; Minister of State for Defence, Bello Matawalle; former Kogi State Governor, Yahaya Bello; and the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Political Affairs, Alhaji Ibrahim Masari.

Speaking at the inauguration, Governor Buni expressed appreciation to President Tinubu for the confidence reposed in the committee members, assuring that the assignment would be handled with diligence and a strong sense of responsibility.

He said the committee would engage party stakeholders widely to develop “an all-encompassing, productive and result-oriented strategy that will stand the test of time.”

“We shall implement a system that gives everyone, especially aggrieved parties, a sense of belonging and inclusion, with a renewed hope,” Buni said, adding that the committee would also consider “proactive measures, solutions, and the potential threats in our conflict resolution approach.”

He urged members not to allow “personal interest and sentiments to override the general interest and purpose for which this committee is constituted.”

The statement recalled that President Tinubu had earlier emphasised the need for unity within the APC during the party’s 15th National Executive Committee meeting held on December 19 at the State House, Abuja.

At the meeting, the President had reminded party leaders that the APC was founded on progressive ideals, broad participation and respect for diverse opinions, stressing, “It should now be in our hearts to be accommodating. That’s the only way we can be resilient; we must be tolerant.”

Vanguard News