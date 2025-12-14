Tinubu has performed creditably across all sectors — Governor Nwifuru

Gov Nwifuru

By Jeff Agbodo

Abakaliki — Governor Francis Ogbonna Nwifuru of Ebonyi State has said that the administration of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has performed creditably across all sectors of governance despite the economic and security challenges facing the nation.

The governor stated this when he received the leadership of the Grassroots Advocacy for Tinubu, led by its founder, Mrs. Hanmo Akume, at the Government House, Abakaliki.

Nwifuru said President Tinubu had demonstrated courage, competence and commitment in steering the affairs of the country, noting that the impact of the administration’s policies and programmes was evident nationwide.

“I am happy with this initiative of mobilising support for our President because he has done very well. The positive changes the President has brought are enormous and not hidden. There is no sector where you will not see the impact of Mr President,” the governor said.

He commended the group for its grassroots mobilisation drive, which he described as a move that would strengthen support for President Tinubu and the All Progressives Congress (APC) ahead of the 2027 general elections.

The governor urged members of the group to intensify efforts to enlighten Nigerians, particularly at the grassroots, on what he called the monumental achievements of the Tinubu administration and the need to sustain them through continued support.

Nwifuru further noted that the President had ensured inclusive governance by carrying every zone and state along in the distribution of federal projects and appointments.

“There is no state where you will not see federal government projects, and this is the first time we are witnessing this in the country. Before the emergence of President Tinubu, there were no federal government projects in Ebonyi State. Today, we have been remembered with several projects and appointments,” he said.

He assured the delegation that President Tinubu and the APC would receive overwhelming support from the people of Ebonyi State in the 2027 elections.

Earlier, the Director-General of the forum, Prof. Ochugudu Achoda, said the group was in Ebonyi State for the inauguration of its South-East chapter.

According to him, the primary objective of the Grassroots Advocacy for Tinubu is to mobilise support for the President by engaging directly with citizens at the community level.

“We communicate the policies and achievements of Mr President clearly, with a view to addressing misconceptions. We also engage youths and women groups to help them understand that the journey started in 2023 is already yielding results across several sectors,” Achoda said.

He commended Governor Nwifuru for initiating projects that, according to him, have a direct impact on the lives of the people and align with President Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda.