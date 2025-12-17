‘Tinubu has done well’ – Umahi counters Abaribe on ‘South East marginalisation’

David Umahi, Minister of Works

By John Alechenu

ABUJA: Minister of Works, Engr. David Umahi, has risen in defence of President Bola Tinubu’s record of performance in the South East.

He said contrary to what some opposition politicians from the zone would want Nigerians to believe, the South East, which suffered neglect from past administrations, now heaves a sigh of relief under Tinubu.

Speaking at a press conference in Abuja on Wednesday, Umahi dismissed claims by Senator Enyinnaya Abaribe, who represents Abia South in the National Assembly, that the South East has no reason to support Tinubu come 2027.

The minister described the Senator’s remarks as a personal attack on his integrity and the reality on ground.

He said, “I am not speaking as a politician, I am speaking as a Minister who is directly involved in implementation and who knows what is happening on ground.

“If we did not have the audacity and courage to bring this moment to the sub nationals, Governor Otti would not be doing what he is doing.”

Umahi argued that the Abia State Governor, Alex Otti, who is an opposition party governor, acknowledged the enabling environment provided by the Federal government to assist him perform.

After listing some ongoing road projects in the zone, Umahi said, “All of the South East governments are supporting the president, because the president has provided inclusive governance in the country.”

He equally referred to the appointment of a South Easterner as Chief of Naval Staff and the establishment of an army depot in Abia State by the Tinubu administration as evidence of inclusiveness.

Umahi urged South East citizens to reject narratives of exclusion and embrace national unity, saying, “This country belongs to all of us. No one is a stranger. We all have equal rights.”

He also defended the administration’s economic reforms, citing improvements in currency stability, inflation moderation and enhanced security operations.

He announced the Presidential Infrastructure and Engineering Leadership Programme, aimed at training young civil engineers and artisans.