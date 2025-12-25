Tinubu greets ex-APC national Chairman, Ganduje at 76

Ganduje

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru

ABUJA —– PRESIDENT Bola Tinubu has congratulated the former National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Dr. Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, on his 76th birthday.

President Tinubu described Dr Ganduje as an astute politician and accomplished administrator who served the country in various positions over the last 50 years.

Dr Ganduje previously served as a senior administrator in the Federal Capital Territory and was recalled home to serve as the Commissioner for Works in Kano State under the military.

He was a two-term deputy governor of the state and subsequently elected to two consecutive terms as governor. He is now the chairman of the Federal Aviation Administration of Nigeria, FAAN.

A statement issued by the presidential spokesman, Bayo Onanuga, quoted Tinubu as saying: “I will forever appreciate Ganduje’s friendship and close collaboration at different times and his services to the APC.

“As he marks another year, I pray Almighty Allah to enrich him with good health to prolong his services to Nigeria and humanity.”