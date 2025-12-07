Tinubu commends Nigerian Armed Forces for protecting democracy in Benin Republic

Tinubu

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has praised the gallantry of Nigeria’s military for swiftly responding to the Republic of Benin’s request for assistance in safeguarding its 35-year-old democracy following an attempted coup on Sunday.

Acting on two separate requests from the Beninese government, President Tinubu ordered Nigerian Air Force fighter jets to secure the country’s airspace and help dislodge coup plotters who had seized the National TV station and a military camp.

In a Note Verbal from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Benin requested immediate Nigerian air support “in view of the urgency and seriousness of the situation and to safeguard the constitutional order, protect national institutions and ensure the security of the population.” The authorities also sought deployment of Nigerian air assets for surveillance and rapid intervention operations under Benin-led coordination, as well as Nigerian ground forces “strictly for missions approved by the Beninese Command authority in support of the protection of constitutional institutions and the containment of armed groups.”

Nigeria’s Chief of Defence Staff, General Olufemi Oluyede, confirmed that all requests had been fulfilled, with Nigerian ground forces now deployed in Benin. “Ours is to comply with the order of the Commander-in-Chief of our armed forces, President Tinubu,” he said.

The constitutional order in Benin was threatened when soldiers led by Colonel Pascal Tigri announced a coup, seized the National TV station, and claimed to have toppled President Patrice Talon while suspending democratic institutions. Government-loyal forces, with Nigerian assistance, quickly regained control and ousted the coup plotters.

Following the restoration of order, President Tinubu commended the Nigerian armed forces for their decisive role. “Today, the Nigerian armed forces stood gallantly as a defender and protector of constitutional order in the Republic of Benin on the invitation of the government. Our armed forces acted within the ambit of the ECOWAS Protocol on Democracy and Good Governance. They have helped stabilise a neighbouring country and have made us proud of their commitment to sustaining our democratic values and ideals since 1999. Nigeria stands firmly with the government and people of the Republic of Benin,” he said.